Work on beach pavilion starts Monday
The roof at the Venice Beach pavilion, 101 The Esplanade, will be recoated starting Monday, Nov. 7. The work is expected to last throughout the week.
On Monday, a contractor will pressure-wash the roof and side edges, washing the areas away from the beach entrance in the morning while beach yoga is underway and maintaining a path around lunchtime for the concession area.
A barricade will be used to direct pedestrians. The disturbance should be minimal to foot traffic.
Blood drive at City Hall Nov. 9VENICE — The OneBlood Big Red Bus will be at Venice City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave., from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, for blood donations.
It must be 56 days since your last whole blood donation. ID is required.
All donors will receive a free $20 eGift card; a OneBlood plush blanket; a wellness checkup including blood pressure, pulse, temperature, iron count and cholesterol screening; and a snack.
Appointments are encouraged, but not required. To schedule one, go to bit.ly/3DwoABr or visit OneBlood.org and use city sponsor code 9354.
‘Virtual’ meeting on Laurel Road setA virtual public meeting to discuss the widening of Laurel Road from Knights Trail Road to Jacaranda Boulevard will be held at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15.
The Laurel Road widening project is a capital improvement project co-funded by the city of Venice and Sarasota County.
To sign up for the meeting, visit bit.ly/3Ul9bdR or SCGov.net/government/public-works.
If you have questions or comments or are not able to attend the meeting, you may request a copy of the presentation by emailing laurelroadpublicmeeting@stantec.com.
Member sought for Parks BoardVENICE — The Parks and Recreation Advisory Board has a vacancy. The deadline for applications to fill the vacancy is 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022.
The board gives recommendations to the City Council on matters pertaining to the parks and recreation system; evaluates parks and recreation programs, facilities and services; and recommends rules and regulations.
The board also evaluates, revises and recommends bicycle and multi-modal requests regarding use of parks, trails, roadways or other city property.
Members must be city residents or the owners of real property in the city.
The board meets every other month on the third Monday at 3 p.m. in Council Chambers at City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave.
Find an application at bit.ly/3sX0M4P.
For more information, contact Toni Cone at tcone@venicefl.gov or 941-882-7396.
