STAFF REPORT
NOKOMIS — It’s time to clean out the garage and gather discarded household items, appliances, junk, tree trimmings and other garbage as Sarasota County will hold a free community cleanup in the Nokomis area from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 22.
Dumpsters will be available at the following locations:
• Nokomis Community Center, 234 Nippino Trail E.
• River Boulevard at Adriatic Street.
Hazardous materials, including paint, auto parts, electronics, televisions and computers will not be accepted at any dumpster location and should be taken to the following Sarasota County facilities:
• South Chemical Collection Center, 250 S. Jackson Road, Venice. 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday.
• Citizens’ Convenience Center, 4010 Knights Trail, Nokomis. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday.
• North Chemical Collection Center, 8750 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota. 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Saturday.
For more information, call the Sarasota County Contact Center at 941-861-5000 or visit SCgov.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.