OneBlood bus will be at City Hall, Nov. 9 STAFF REPORT Oct 29, 2022 VENICE — The OneBlood Big Red Bus will be parked in front of Venice City Hall on Wednesday, Nov. 9.The bus will be at 401 West Venice Avenue from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for blood donations.All city employees and residents are encouraged to donate the "gift of life" to ensure blood is available for patients who need it.Identification is required and it must be 56 days since the last whole blood donation. All donors will receive a free $20 eGift Card, OneBlood plush blanket and a wellness checkup, which includes blood pressure, pulse, temperature, iron count and cholesterol screening.Appointments can be scheduled at the OneBlood website using the city of Venice's sponsor code #9354.oneblood.org
