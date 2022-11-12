Over 20 VHS teachers receive mini grants STAFF REPORT Nov 12, 2022 7 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save VENICE — The Venice High School Foundation has awarded 21 mini-grants of up to $600 to Venice High teachers.The grants totaled $12,079.43. The foundation was started to provide revenue sources for programs not available from traditional school funding due to budget constraints, a news release stated.The following teachers were awarded: • Angela Alexander received $600 to purchase rewards and incentives for students.• Susie Bennett received $600 to purchase grow lights, soil and planters for plants for the NASA plant lab.• Deborah Therrien received $600 to purchase Golden Eagle Awards.• Beth Donofrio received $600 to purchase incentives that promote literacy.• Sarah Gentry received $600 to purchase rewards and incentives for personal growth achievement.• Joshua Grant received $600 to purchase gold medals for seniors who completed their CTE pathway.• Cynthia Hamilton received $598.14 to purchase yarns, looms and other crafts for weaving projects.• Jackie Henson-Dacey received $549 to purchase canvases, paints and brushes for door murals.• Dean Krom received $600 to purchase orienteering team hoodies for Cadets.• Nicole Lively received $371.80 to purchase lightboxes for use in all art classes.• Karen Matteini received $600 to purchase training materials, lesson plans and online resources for Breathe For Change program.• David Wing received $600 to purchase music for the Music Performance Assessments for this school year.• Jeanette Moore received $562.89 to purchase specialty materials for the ceramics 1, 2, and 3 classes.• Christine Pomerleau received $600 to purchase rewards for students who show responsibility and are respectful• Deborah Therrien (ELA) received $600 to purchase Science World, Upfront, and Action magazines to support all readers.• Courtney Singh received $600 to purchase the publishing of 60 creative writing books written by students.• Stephany Stoddart received $497.60 to purchase multiple copies of The Van Gogh Brothers books for English 3 students.• Frank Troxel received $600 to purchase shooting jackets for members of the MCJROTC Air Rifle Team.• Apex Team received $600 to purchase rewards, prizes and incentives to encourage and reinforce regular attendance and motivate them to earn graduation credits.• Jackie Henson-Dacey and Mary Dembinski received $500 to purchase sessions with the Florida Studio Theatre Presenters for Theory of Knowledge classes.• Michele Tippman received $600 to purchase gift cards and snacks to be used in various career focused projects. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Now VHS logo costs band a Disney parade Off The Wagon closing at the end of January Snook Haven's immediate future is uncertain VHS coach on leave over conduct with students PGT systems hacking under investigation Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now VHS logo costs band a Disney parade Off The Wagon closing at the end of January Snook Haven's immediate future is uncertain VHS coach on leave over conduct with students PGT systems hacking under investigation Newsletter Sign Up Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Public Notices Local public notices delivered daily to your email account. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.