Diane Penick received the Honorary Life Membership Award as Woman of The Year from Venice Presbyterian Church’s Presbyterian Women on Oct. 19 during a ZOOM gathering.
A trailblazer, one of her many accomplishments was founding and serving as president of Family Promise of South Sarasota County in 2014.
Since 2011 she has been a volunteer at Center of Hope, serving two to three days a week. She is an active member of PEO, president of the Venice Presbyterian Church Women and a church elder.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.