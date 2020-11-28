Diane Penick

Diane Penick was honored by Venice Presbyterian Church Women.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY NIKI STEITZ

Diane Penick received the Honorary Life Membership Award as Woman of The Year from Venice Presbyterian Church’s Presbyterian Women on Oct. 19 during a ZOOM gathering.

A trailblazer, one of her many accomplishments was founding and serving as president of Family Promise of South Sarasota County in 2014.

Since 2011 she has been a volunteer at Center of Hope, serving two to three days a week. She is an active member of PEO, president of the Venice Presbyterian Church Women and a church elder.

