- FEBC (Far East Broadcasting Co.)-Korea, Gwangju Children’s Choir has been invited to come and minister in Venice. Performance dates are: Saturday, Jan. 12, 2 p.m., Village on the Isle, 920 S. Tamiami Trail, 941-202-4614; and at 7 p.m. at Christ United Methodist Church (CUMC) (full concert), 1475 Center Road, 941-493-7504; Sunday, Jan. 13, 9 a.m. & 11 a.m., CUMC Worship services; Monday, Jan. 14, 10 a.m., Venice Christian School, 1200 Center Road, 941-496-4411.
- Jewish Family & Children’s Service of the Suncoast (JFCS) will hold its highly regarded Bereavement Support Group in Venice at the Friendship Center, 2350 Scenic Drive. Open to those of all faiths and backgrounds, the group will meet for six weekly Thursday sessions, 1:30-3 p.m., Jan. 17-Feb. 21. The cost is $36; pre-registration is required. Contact group facilitator Community Chaplain Rabbi Jonathan R. Katz at 941-366-2224 ext. 166.
- The 30th Annual Catholic Charities Ball will be Saturday, Jan. 26, at The Westin, Grand Ballroom. The evening features dinner, cocktails, music by Soul Sensations, auctions. Tickets are $300 each. Sponsorships available. Call 941-355-4680, ext. 301, email nmuth@ccdis1.org, or visit: catholiccharities
- “Shepherd King: The
- Story of the Bible,” tells 20 Bible stories, produced by Power and Light Productions. Live, indoor performances will be
- pril 12 (7 p.m.), April 13 (1 p.m. and 7 p.m.), and April 14 (7 p.m.) at South Florida State College, Wildstein Center for Performing Arts, 600 W. College Drive, Avon Park, Fla. Tickets: $25, $30, $35 with handling fees. Group rates available. Call 863-375-4031; visit: PowerAndLight
- A free Friendship Lunch is served at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 790 S. Tamiami Trail, Venice, 11:30 a.m. -1 p.m., the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month. All are welcome. For more details, call 941-488-4942.
- Venice Peace Project holds meditation the third Friday of the month at 400 Shamrock Blvd. (gazebo), 5-6 p.m. Sit in silence, meditate, pray, hold good thoughts. Bring a blanket or chair, sunglasses, hat and water. Visit: VenicePeaceProject.org.
- One Christ Won City sponsors public prayer Tuesdays at noon at Centennial Park, Venice. Corporate prayer breaks into small groups for individual prayer at 12:30-12:45 p.m. Bring water and chair. All welcome. Call Jim Foubister, 941-223-1771.
- MaryBeth Runk and volunteers from area churches feed the hungry at the Venice Train Depot Tuesday and Thursday, 10 a.m.-noon. To volunteer, call 419-202-6114.
- All may attend the Women’s Ministry Home League of The Salvation Army of South Sarasota County, 1051 Albee Farm Road, Venice. The club meets on Tuesdays at 10 a.m.
- Our Mother’s House of Catholic Charities, Venice, seeks volunteers to help teachers in Head Start classrooms feed and play with the children during two- or three-hour shifts. Both male and female volunteers are welcome as are students seeking community service hours. Head Start is open 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. weekdays, and 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursdays. Call Marisa, 941-355-3680, ext. 305, email mpufta@ccdis1.org.
- St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, Venice, holds free magnifying workshops for the vision impaired on Tuesdays, offered by Lighthouse of Manasota. Participants will learn about various types of magnifiers and get hands-on practice to help choose one. Registration is required. Call 941-359-1404.
- Sarasota Jewish Chorale rehearses Thursdays at 7 p.m., Hecht School, Jewish Federation Campus, 580 Mcintosh Road, Sarasota. This friendly performing group is eager for new singers who are able to read music. People of all voice parts and faiths are welcome. Call Susan at 941-355-8011; visit: SarasotaJewishChorale.org.
