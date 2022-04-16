Rental assistance tops $10 million STAFF REPORT Apr 16, 2022 28 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A few weeks short of its one-year anniversary, Sarasota County’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) has disbursed more than $10 million to help county residents stay in rental dwellings.More than 865 households have been helped, according to a county news release.“We are proud of our program’s ability to continue to provide assistance directly to those in our community throughout the last year,” ERAP manager Laurel Varnell said in the release.The program launched May 5 with funding from the U.S. Department of Treasury and provided more than $1 million in rent and utility assistance in its first three months.It's now averaging about $250,000 in disbursements every week.“The dedication the ERAP staff has shown is part of why this program is so successful," Varnell said. "They work tirelessly to try and get assistance out as quickly as possible.”Applications are still being accepted. To learn more, visit SCGov.net/rent or call 941-861-RENT.For more information on the funding sources, visit the U.S Department of Treasury ERA website. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Banyan House restaurant will anchor Downtown Wellen, developer says Roundabout has highest crash rate, again UPDATE: Man killed in scooter crash Florida's COVID-19 case numbers rise again Cops: Man killed victim at ex-wife's home Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Banyan House restaurant will anchor Downtown Wellen, developer says Roundabout has highest crash rate, again UPDATE: Man killed in scooter crash Florida's COVID-19 case numbers rise again Cops: Man killed victim at ex-wife's home Newsletter Sign Up Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Public Notices Local public notices delivered daily to your email account. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists
