A few weeks short of its one-year anniversary, Sarasota County’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) has disbursed more than $10 million to help county residents stay in rental dwellings.

More than 865 households have been helped, according to a county news release.

“We are proud of our program’s ability to continue to provide assistance directly to those in our community throughout the last year,” ERAP manager Laurel Varnell said in the release.

The program launched May 5 with funding from the U.S. Department of Treasury and provided more than $1 million in rent and utility assistance in its first three months.

It's now averaging about $250,000 in disbursements every week.

“The dedication the ERAP staff has shown is part of why this program is so successful," Varnell said. "They work tirelessly to try and get assistance out as quickly as possible.”

Applications are still being accepted. To learn more, visit SCGov.net/rent or call 941-861-RENT.

For more information on the funding sources, visit the U.S Department of Treasury ERA website.

