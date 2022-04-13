Right: Myakka Chapter Regent Jackie Urschel and Ann Horton, the chairperson of the “American 250! Patriots” marker project, stand by the Revolutionary War bronze plaque recently installed at Patriots Park in Venice.
The Myakka Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution installed a Revolutionary War plaque at Patriots Park in Venice.
PHOTO PROVIDED
PHOTO PROVIDED
Mark Berrier, the Venice area contractor who installed the concrete base and commemorative bronze plaque, and Ron Iacita join Terry Redman, founder and president of Friends of Sarasota County Parks.
VENICE — A historic marker commemorating the Revolutionary War was recently installed at Patriots Park in Venice.
The Revolutionary War Patriots bronze plaque was made possible by the Myakka Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) in cooperation with Sarasota County Department of Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources.
It commemorates the men and women who achieved independence for the United States.
The NSDAR made these plaques available for all DAR chapters across the country as one of the projects to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the U.S. in an effort called “The America 250!”
The bronze plaque in Patriots Park is the only such plaque in Sarasota County and the third plaque in Florida.
Several more of these plaques will be placed throughout the years leading up to the 250th anniversary in July 2026.
A formal dedication ceremony for the Venice plaque will take place after the Veterans Day celebration at Patriots Park on Nov. 11.
