Attending the 2022 Venice-Nokomis Rotary Club Robert Waldron Scholarship Awards at Chaz51 restaurant were 2022 Venice Nokomis Rotary President David Pankiw, left; scholarship recipients Amma Brown and Nicholas Bauer; honorary Rotarian Debra Waldron; recipient Christina Casella; and Richard Cimo, committee chair.
VENICE — Seven students were chosen to receive the 2022 Venice-Nokomis Rotary Club Robert Waldron Scholarships.
Nicholas Bauer and Ammajoy Brown of North Port, Alexa de Gannes and Christina Casella of Venice, Kimberly Dendy and Heather Braswell of Sarasota and Karin Prins of Osprey are the recipients.
Bauer, Brown and Casella were able to attend the ceremony at which the scholarships were presented.
One of those who was unable to attend — a dental medicine student — summed up the feelings of all the recipients.
“I am beyond thankful to be receiving this scholarship because it enables me to continue my education while keeping my student debt as low as possible,” she wrote. “It’s hard to explain how much of a difference you Rotarians actually make in a student’s life.”
The scholarships are targeted to nontraditional students — people returning to school for further education or a career change.
They had been presented annually for almost 30 years by the late Rotarian Robert Waldron,
“Taking over this year, I am pleased my colleagues and I were able to assist these students who are continuing their studies later in life, said committee chair Richard Cimo.
The committee included honorary Rotarian Debra Waldron, Rotarian Casey Riley and past club presidents Susan Hanks and Julie Stalnaker.
