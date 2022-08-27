Rotary scholarships

Attending the 2022 Venice-Nokomis Rotary Club Robert Waldron Scholarship Awards at Chaz51 restaurant were 2022 Venice Nokomis Rotary President David Pankiw, left; scholarship recipients Amma Brown and Nicholas Bauer; honorary Rotarian Debra Waldron; recipient Christina Casella; and Richard Cimo, committee chair.

VENICE — Seven students were chosen to receive the 2022 Venice-Nokomis Rotary Club Robert Waldron Scholarships.

Nicholas Bauer and Ammajoy Brown of North Port, Alexa de Gannes and Christina Casella of Venice, Kimberly Dendy and Heather Braswell of Sarasota and Karin Prins of Osprey are the recipients.


