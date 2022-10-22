IMG_2302.JPG

Rotarians and veterans James Kasmark and Jack Kurschner place American flags on display in the Venice-Nokomis Rotary Club’s “Flags Across Venice-Nokomis” program.

VENICE — After the devastation of Hurricane Ian, a display of flags throughout the Venice area will bring a great patriotic show of resilience.

Despite any challenges weather systems may bring, Venice-Nokomis Rotary Club teams will soon be enhancing local streets and communities.


