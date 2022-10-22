VENICE — After the devastation of Hurricane Ian, a display of flags throughout the Venice area will bring a great patriotic show of resilience.
Despite any challenges weather systems may bring, Venice-Nokomis Rotary Club teams will soon be enhancing local streets and communities.
“For this Veterans Day on Nov. 11th, more than 700 flags are being erected, bringing the highest total since the project began 2017,” said “Flags Across Venice-Nokomis” project founder Rotarian Jack Kurschner.
The service is offered by Rotary to those living in the ZIP codes 34285, 34275, 34292 and 34293.
Participants pay a donation of $50 to have a U.S. flag prominently displayed outside their home. Flags are erected prior to and removed shortly after each of five patriotic holidays: Memorial Day, Flag Day, the Fourth of July; Labor Day and Veterans Day.
People can also anonymously sponsor a flag display for a neighbor or friend. They’ll be notified of the area in which the flag will be displayed.
Proceeds go to to three local veterans organizations, directly assisting in enhancing and supporting veterans, veterans’ widows and families of active service personnel.
The project is also supported by local companies and organizations, including Lowe’s in Venice and Suncoast Technical College.
“You do not have to be a veteran or a permanent resident to participate in this service,” said Rotarian Jay Kasmark, organizer and veteran. “The American flags, on a 10-foot pole in your yard, will be displayed even in the absence of the occupier. Most homeowner associations support the project, which is managed in military fashion.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.