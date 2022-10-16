SARASOTA — Sample ballots for the Nov. 8 general election are available at a computer near you, and soon will be in many voters’ mailboxes.
The sample ballots went online and in the mail Monday, but there’s no need to send one to people who get a vote-by-mail ballot, so they don’t.
You can view or download your personalized sample ballot online by visiting SarasotaVotes.gov and clicking on the “Sample Ballot” quick link, a news release states.
Voters who have been displaced by Hurricane Ian and are concerned that they may not receive their sample ballot or cannot access it online should call the elections office at 941-861-8619 for assistance, the release states.
Supervisor of Elections Ron Turner recommends reviewing the lengthy sample ballot.
Depending on where they live, voters will cast ballots for offices ranging from U.S. Senate to City Council, plus state constitutional amendments, county referendums and charter amendments and city charter amendments.
“The Nov. 8 general election ballot is a multi-page, 17-inch-long ballot,” Turner said in the release. “I encourage every eligible voter to familiarize themselves with their personalized sample ballot prior to voting.”
They can use it as a reference when they vote in person, he said.
For more information or assistance, call the elections office at 941-861-8619 or visit SarasotaVotes.gov.
