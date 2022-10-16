North Port Elections office (copy)

The Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections at Biscayne Plaza, 13640 Tamiami Trail, North Port.

 Photo provided

SARASOTA — Sample ballots for the Nov. 8 general election are available at a computer near you, and soon will be in many voters’ mailboxes.

The sample ballots went online and in the mail Monday, but there’s no need to send one to people who get a vote-by-mail ballot, so they don’t.


