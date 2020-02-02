SARASOTA — Parents and guardians residing anywhere in the state of Florida will soon be able to apply for their children to attend a public school outside their regular attendance zone through the Controlled Open Enrollment process, more commonly known as School Choice.
Applications for School Choice will be accepted from Monday, Feb. 3, through Friday, Feb. 28. The district’s school choice process requires that an online application be completed.
Parents and guardians can complete and submit their online applications using a computer, tablet or cellphone beginning Monday.
If assistance is needed, they can call the Office of School Choice at 941-927-9000, ext. 32255.
Parents will be notified of choice assignments in April.
Available seats at some of the schools that are open to School Choice may be limited to certain grade levels if those schools are near their enrollment capacity for those grades. The complete list of schools open to School Choice is available at SarasotaCountySchools.net on the School Choice/COE page.
COE assignments will be determined by a random lottery process, rather than on a first-come, first-served basis. Students living in Sarasota County who are applying for an assignment through the School Choice process will not be displaced by the applicants living outside the county, according to school officials.
Schools that are open to COE for 2020-21 may host open houses or other parent information events. Parents may visit the websites of schools on the “open” list or contact those schools for more information. All school websites are accessible via the district website at www.SarasotaCountySchools.net.
Other educational choice options, such as charter schools, magnet schools or magnet programs do not require the completion of a school choice application. Students interested in these district school choice options should contact the school or program directly if interested.
Parents whose children receive their choice school through the COE process will be responsible for providing transportation to and from school. All questions may be directed to the Office of School Choice or by visiting www.SarasotaCountySchools.net/schoolchoice.
