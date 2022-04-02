VENICE — The Venice Senior Friendship Center will be presenting a free program on how seniors can deal with being victimized by crime.

David Morris from the Attorney General Ashley Moody’s office will have a presentation called “Seniors Vs. Crime” from 10 to 11 a.m. on April 4.

Both members and nonmembers are invited for the program held at 2350 Scenic Drive in Venice.

It is a special project by the Florida Attorney General where free assistance will be provided to seniors who may have been victimized.

For questions or directions, contact the center at 941-584-0075.

