VENICE — The city's Division of Historical Resources, Venice MainStreet and Venice Heritage Inc. invite you to "bomb" a historic building for Valentine's Day.
"Heart bomb," that is.
So-called "heart bombing" is a program started by the National Trust for Historic Preservation to promote awareness of and support for buildings a community deems important to its historic fabric, according to a city news release.
It calls for decorating buildings with handmade paper hearts with messages of love and support.
The focus is on three downtown historic buildings — the Burgundy Square building on West Miami Avenue; the Johnson-Schoolcraft Building on West Venice Avenue; and the KMI/San Marco Building on West Tampa Avenue.
Heart-making stations are set up on West Miami Avenue at Gulf Soles and Nest; on West Venice Avenue at Venice Wine and Coffee; and on West Tampa Avenue at Tri-Healthy and Compass Property Management.
The public is invited to create hearts at these buildings, to be collected and put up by volunteers on Feb. 11 so the public can take photos with them over the weekend and on Valentine’s Day.
Owners of historic homes — over 50 years old — are encouraged to heart bomb their own properties in spots where people can see them, then gather friends and neighbors for photos to be posted on social media with the hashtags #IHeartSavingPlaces and #HeartBombVeniceFL.
Venice MainStreet, Venice Heritage and the Venice Museum & Archives have Facebook pages where the photos can be shared as well.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.