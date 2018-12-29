Internationally renowned experts discuss a vast range of domestic and global issues as part of Sarasota Institute of Lifetime Learning’s (SILL) 2019 “Global Issues” series.
The new season, the 48th, which runs Jan. 8 to March 29, features 72 programs in Sarasota, Venice and Lakewood Ranch. Speakers will explore dozens of topics, including the U.S. role in the world, changing patterns of violence against women and girls, America’s volatile politics, the future of democracy around the world, the aging brain, and topical issues in China, Korea, Russia and the Middle East. Programs run during the day in both Sarasota and Venice. An evening series, in Lakewood Ranch, also is available.
Upcoming lectures:
Tuesday, Jan. 8: “Implications of U.S.-China Strategic Rivalry” with J. Stapleton Roy. Amb. J. Stapleton Roy will discuss how China’s rise is confronting the United States with its greatest international challenge. The foundations for a constructive U.S.-China relationship are more fragile than at any time in recent decades. Missteps could lead to military confrontations and a costly arms race. Much depends on U.S. policy choices. 10:30 a.m. at First Church, 104 S. Pineapple Ave., in Sarasota; and 2:30 p.m. at the Venice Community Center, 326 S. Nokomis Ave., Venice
Wednesday, Jan. 9: “China’s Global and Regional Ambitions” with Stapleton Roy: China is seeking global leadership. Amb. Stapleton Roy will address China’s eagerness to step into the role that the United States is moving away from. It is led by a strong leader with a clear sense of the ambitious goals he wants China to achieve. The United States is not yet seriously addressing this challenge. 10:30 a.m. at First Church, 104 S. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota.
Thursday, Jan. 10: “Reflections on U.S. Policy in Post-Soviet Russia and Eastern Europe” with John Tefft. The end of the Soviet Union was the greatest strategic shift in the last 50 years. Reflecting on his work as a U.S. policymaker and representative in Russia and Eastern Europe over four decades, Amb. John Tefft will offer his thoughts on U.S. policy and the way ahead for the United States in this region which is critical for U.S. national security interests.10:30 a.m. at First Church, 104 S. Pineapple Ave., in Sarasota, and 7 p.m. at Cornerstone Church, 14306 Covenant Way, Lakewood Ranch.
Friday, Jan. 11: “Reflections on U.S. Policy in Post-Soviet Russia and Eastern Europe” with John Tefft: The end of the Soviet Union was the greatest strategic shift in the last 50 years. Reflecting on his work as a U.S. policymaker and representative in Russia and Eastern Europe over four decades, Amb. John Tefft will offer his thoughts on U.S. policy and the way ahead for the United States in this region which is critical for U.S. national security interests. 10 a.m. at the Venice Community Center, 326 S Nokomis Ave., Venice.
Tuesday, Jan. 15: “Dealing with North Korea” with Christopher Hill: Amb. Christopher Hill will discuss recent challenges as the United States attempts to deal with North Korea’s military buildup, including the nation’s development of long-range missiles and nuclear weapons. Attention will be given as well to the role of South Korea and China in relations with North Korea. 10:30 a.m. at First Church, 104 S. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota, and 2:30 p.m. at the Venice Community Center, 326 S Nokomis Ave., Venice.
Wednesday, Jan. 16: “Is America’s Global Influence Declining?” With Christopher Hill: Amb. Christopher Hill will discuss the global reach of the U.S. He will examine the proposition that an era of U.S. predominance has ended. We now face a world with multiple actors and competitors in a global system that we built but no longer trust. 10:30 a.m. at First Church, 104 S. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota.
Thursday, Jan. 17: “Russian Covert Intervention in the 2016 U.S. Election and the Role of Intelligence in American Democracy” with James Bruce: Dr. James Bruce will unpack the key controversies surrounding the election of the 45th U.S. President. How successful were Russian efforts to influence the outcome of that election? How should U.S. intelligence and law enforcement — vital to American democracy, and accustomed to attacks by Russia — counter Russian intervention when they are also under attack from the U.S. President himself? 10:30 a.m., at First Church, 104 S. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota, and 7 p.m. at Cornerstone Church, 14306 Covenant Way in Lakewood Ranch.
Friday, Jan. 18: “Russian Covert Intervention in the 2016 U.S. Election and the Role of Intelligence in American Democracy.” 10 a.m. at the Venice Community Center, 326 S Nokomis Ave., Venice.
For more information, call 941-365-6404, visit: SILLSarasota.org.
