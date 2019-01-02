Internationally renowned experts discuss a vast range of domestic and global issues as part of Sarasota Institute of Lifetime Learning’s (SILL) 2019 “Global Issues,” the 48th series. Programs are presented in Sarasota, Venice and Lakewood Ranch.
Programs scheduled through Jan. 18 ran in the previous edition of the Venice Gondolier Sun.
Programs run during the day in both Sarasota and Venice. An evening series, in Lakewood Ranch, also is available.
Additional programs to be presented in January include:
Tuesday, Jan. 22: “How Democracies Die: Global Development” with Daniel Ziblatt: Military coups and violent seizures of power are now rare. Most countries hold regular elections. Democracies still die, but by different means. Dr. Daniel Ziblatt shows that in recent decades several democracies died at the hands of freely elected governments. Leaders used democratic institutions to weaken or destroy democracy. 10:30 a.m. at First Church, 104 S. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota, and 2:30 p.m. at the Venice Community Center, 326 S Nokomis Ave., Venice.
Wednesday, Jan. 23: “How Democracies Die: Implications for the U.S.” with Daniel Ziblatt: Dr. Daniel Ziblatt shows that democracies are often weakened not simply by violations of the law but by the rejection of norms of behavior that are well-established in political practice. Drawing insights from developments in Europe and Latin America, Prof. Ziblatt explores lessons for modern American politics. 10:30 a.m., at First Church, 104 S. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota.
Thursday, Jan. 24: “Eurasia’s Strategic Realignment: The Challenge to U.S. Predominance” with S. Enders Wimbush: The dominant feature of Eurasia’s emerging security landscape is rapid strategic realignment among virtually all actors on which the United States depends. Wimbush will discuss what this emerging security landscape looks like. What are the key actor’s objectives and strategies, and what challenges does the U.S. face to defend America’s interests in this dynamic geostrategic environment? 10:30 a.m. at First Church, 104 S. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota, and at 7 p.m. at Cornerstone Church, 14306 Covenant Way, Lakewood Ranch.
Friday, Jan. 25: “Eurasia’s Strategic Realignment: The Challenge to U.S. Predominance” with S. Enders Wimbush: The dominant feature of Eurasia’s emerging security landscape is rapid strategic realignment among virtually all actors on which the United States depends. Wimbush will discuss what this emerging security landscape looks like. What are the key actors’ objectives and strategies, and what challenges does the U.S. face to defend America’s interests in this dynamic geostrategic environment? 10 a.m. at the Venice Community Center, 326 S Nokomis Ave., Venice.
Tuesday, Jan. 29: “A Seat at the Table: Gender, Power, & Global Security” with Carla Koppell: Despite substantial evidence that inclusion of women in governance and peace building increases the likelihood that wars end and peace endures, women are severely marginalized in peace negotiations and governments worldwide. Koppell will review the research and its implications, highlighting efforts to advance inclusion in conflict resolution policy making and practice. 10:30 a.m. at First Church, 104 S. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota, and 2:30 p.m. at the Venice Community Center, 326 S Nokomis Ave., Venice.
Wednesday, Jan. 30: “Changing the Global Patterns of Violence & Restrictions Against Women & Girls” with Carla Koppell: Gender-based violence persists as a threat to the well-being of women and girls globally, but its contours and implications vary geographically. Carla Koppell will discuss the trends and implications for individuals, communities and nations of violence and restrictions against women and girls. 10:30 a.m. at First Church, 104 S. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota.
Thursday, Jan. 31: “The German Problem” with Martin Walker: Brexit leaves Europe unbalanced, with Germany as the biggest and richest nation, and France a poor second. The Germans have learned — painfully and profoundly — to duck responsibility, but it is being thrust upon them. Walker explores how Europe will cope, without widening its north-south divide. 10:30 a.m. at First Church, 104 S. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota, and at 7 p.m. at Cornerstone Church, 14306 Covenant Way, Lakewood Ranch.
SILL’s Global Issues lectures last 40 to 50 minutes, followed by 30 minutes of audience questions. The lectures are Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, 10:30 a.m., at First Church, 104 S. Pineapple Ave., in Sarasota; Tuesdays, 2:30 p.m., and Fridays, 10 a.m., at the Venice Community Center, 326 S. Nokomis Ave., in Venice; and Thursdays at 7 p.m. at Cornerstone Church, 14306 Covenant Way in Lakewood Ranch.
Doors open 40 minutes prior to the start of the lecture.
Season subscriptions are $85 for a 12-lecture series. If seating is available, single lecture tickets are $10.
To purchase subscriptions, or learn about the program in more detail visit: SILLSarasota.Org. For more information, call 941-365-6404.
