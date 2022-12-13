SARASOTA — Sarasota Memorial Nursing & Rehabilitation Center has been recognized in in U.S. News’ annual “Best Nursing Homes” ratings of the nation’s top nursing homes for short- and long-term rehabilitation.
Only 16% of more than 15,000 skilled-nursing facilities evaluated earned the “Best Nursing Home” rating this year, a news release says.
The facility offers a variety of short-term and long-term care and rehabilitation services for patients recovering from surgery, injury or illness, providing a wide range of medical specialties by a multi-disciplinary team that cares for approximately 120 residents around the clock, 365 days a year, according to the release.
U.S. News' methodology considers resident care, safety and outcomes, evaluating each nursing home’s performance using a variety of data obtained from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.
Both short- and long-term ratings include data on the consistency of registered nurse staffing, the use of antipsychotic drugs and success in preventing ER and hospital visits.
The long-term care rating also includes measures of whether a home changed ownership and how well it was staffed on weekends.
The short-term rehabilitation rating factors in measures of a home’s success in preventing falls, preventing serious infections and making sure residents are able to return home.
