Sarasota Memorial Nursing & Rehabilitation Center

SARASOTA — Sarasota Memorial Nursing & Rehabilitation Center has been recognized in in U.S. News’ annual “Best Nursing Homes” ratings of the nation’s top nursing homes for short- and long-term rehabilitation. 

Only 16% of more than 15,000 skilled-nursing facilities evaluated earned the “Best Nursing Home” rating this year, a news release says.


