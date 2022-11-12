South Venice Civic Association hosting holiday arts fair STAFF REPORT Nov 12, 2022 7 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save South Venice Civic Association hosting holiday arts fairSOUTH VENICE — The South Venice Civic Association will be holding the Holiday Arts and Crafts Fair on Nov. 19. Local artists will be selling handmade gifts in preparation for the holidays.The fair will be held Nov. 19 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 720 Alligator Drive. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Staff reports Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Now VHS logo costs band a Disney parade Off The Wagon closing at the end of January Snook Haven's immediate future is uncertain VHS coach on leave over conduct with students PGT systems hacking under investigation Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now VHS logo costs band a Disney parade Off The Wagon closing at the end of January Snook Haven's immediate future is uncertain VHS coach on leave over conduct with students PGT systems hacking under investigation Newsletter Sign Up Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Public Notices Local public notices delivered daily to your email account. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists
