State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota (SCF) students in the Occupational Therapy Assistant (OTA) Club are collecting travel-size toiletries, including shampoo, conditioner, soap, deodorant, feminine hygiene products, toothpaste and lotion or sunscreen, for women in need.
The club members will package the items into gift bags to deliver to women’s shelters before Mother’s Day.
The OTA Club members will take the gift bags to shelters in Manatee, Sarasota, Hillsborough and Pinellas counties. Donations may be dropped off through April 30 at SCF Bradenton, 5840 26th St. W., at a donation box inside Building 28.
The OTA program often works with women in shelters and students came up with the idea of giving them something on Mother’s Day to acknowledge their courage and to promote their new start. This is the fifth consecutive year the students have sponsored this initiative. Last year, about 450 individual bags were delivered to five shelters.
Over the years, women’s organizations, dentist offices, businesses and the community have helped contribute to the bags and make a difference in the lives of the women embarking on the next stage of their lives.
For more information, contact Debbie Chasanoff, OTA program director, at ChasanD@SCF.edu or 941-752-5346.
