VENICE — Suncoast Firefighters & Paramedics is promoting responders safety when going to accidents during Crash Responder Safety Week.
Crash Responder Safety Week is Nov. 14-18 and highlights keeping responders safe while they work to keep the roadways safe and clear, a news release stated.
“Roadside rescues are among the most dangerous emergency calls we handle, not just for drivers and their passengers but also for those of us clearing the roads,” said Phil Vets, president of the Suncoast Firefighters & Paramedics.
“We ask everyone on the road to please use extreme caution when passing the scene of an accident so we can all get home safe.”
When responding to motor vehicle collisions, Suncoast Firefighters & Paramedics work with law enforcement, towing and recovery, public works, and safety service patrols to safely clear incidents.
On any given day, approximately 50,000 traffic incident responders work roadside to provide emergency response and to restore safe travel after traffic incidents, such as crashes or spilled cargo, according to a news release.
Throughout Crash Responder Safety Week, the Federal Highway Administration collaborates with national partners, states, and local responders to reduce the number of traffic incident responders injured or killed in the line of duty.
The national week includes the promotion of state “Slow Down, Move Over” laws for motorists and free Traffic Incident Management training for responders.
