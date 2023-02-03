Tax assistance sites now open Bob Mudge Feb 3, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save VENICE — United Way of South Sarasota County's Volunteer Income Tax Assistance sites are now accepting appointments.Sites in Venice, North Port and Englewood offer free income tax return preparation for individuals and families that earned less than $74,000 in 2022.Preparers are IRS certified, according to a news release. Returns are prepared by appointment only.These sites will be open through April 18, the filing deadline: • Venice — UWSSC office, 4242 South Tamiami Trail. Appointments are available Tuesdays 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Wednesdays 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and 3 -7 p.m. and Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.• North Port — Family Service Center, 6919 Outreach Way, Appointments are available Thursday 2-7 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m.-3 p.m.• Englewood — YMCA, 701 Medical Blvd. Appointments are available Wednesdays 10 a.m.-3 p.m. and Fridays 2-6 p.m.For more information, including the documents needed to complete your return, or to make an appointment, visit: UWSSC.org/VITA. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Now Interstate 75 northbound shut down in Sarasota Venice Aldi to reopen Feb. 9 Commissioners approve changes for River Road development Port Charlotte driver hits pedestrian in South Venice New College president ousted, Corcoran named Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Interstate 75 northbound shut down in Sarasota Venice Aldi to reopen Feb. 9 Commissioners approve changes for River Road development Port Charlotte driver hits pedestrian in South Venice New College president ousted, Corcoran named Newsletter Sign Up Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Public Notices Local public notices delivered daily to your email account. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists
