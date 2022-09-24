Tax prep program looking for volunteers STAFF REPORT Sep 24, 2022 40 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save VENICE — United Way of South Sarasota County is looking for volunteers for its Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program.After training to become IRS certified, volunteers provide tax preparation help to low-to-moderate income families and seniors.Tax prep locations will open in January.No experience is necessary, and the training is free.Last year, VITA volunteers prepared more than 700 tax returns in South County, according to a United Way news release.Learn more about becoming a VITA volunteer by attending a virtual education session hosted by an IRS representative.Sessions being held throughout October, November and December. Email UWSSC Director of Programs Teri Andrews at tandrews@uwssc.org to schedule one.To become a United Way volunteer, fill out an application at UWSSC.org. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Now Venice mobile home destroyed in fire So what can go at the Venice hospital site? Cops: Venice man strangles pregnant victim ShorePoint closes despite SMH efforts to keep it open ShorePoint closes; SMH says it's ready to help Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Venice mobile home destroyed in fire So what can go at the Venice hospital site? Cops: Venice man strangles pregnant victim ShorePoint closes despite SMH efforts to keep it open ShorePoint closes; SMH says it's ready to help Newsletter Sign Up Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Public Notices Local public notices delivered daily to your email account. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists
