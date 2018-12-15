The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services contracts with All Faiths Food Bank to distribute free U.S. Department of Agriculture commodities. Eligible residents will receive nine to 12 free commodities.
Sarasota County distribution will be at the following sites; schedules are subject to change. Additional food assistance sites can be found at: AllFaithsFoodBank.org.
South Sarasota County
• Englewood Helping Hand: Monday-Thursday 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., 700 E. Dearborn St., Englewood, FL 34223 941-474-5864;
• 7th Day Adventist Church: Jan. 15, 4:30-6 p.m., 2375 S. Seaboard Ave., Venice, FL 34293, 941-447-7025;
• Good Shepherd: Jan. 2 & 16, 10-11:30 a.m., 1115 Center Rd, Venice, FL 34292, 941-379-6333;
• Salvation Army Venice: Monday-Friday (excluding holidays) 9 a.m.-noon & 1-3 p.m., 1051 Albee Farm Road, Venice, FL 34285, 941-379-6227;
• Trinity Presbyterian Church: Jan. 25, 10:30 a.m.- noon, 4365 State Road 776, Venice, FL 34293. Call 941-492-6384;
• Laurel Civic Association: Jan. 16, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., 509 Collins Road, Nokomis, FL 34275, 941-483-3338;
• Nokomis Park Comm Ctr: Jan. 9 & 23, 9-10:30 a.m., 234 Nippino Trail, Nokomis, FL 34275, 941-379-6333;
• Face of Hope Foundation: Jan. 28, 10-11 a.m., 12765 S. Tamiami Trail, North Port, FL 34287, 941-257-8495.
• Salvation Army North Port: Wednesday (excluding holidays), 1-3 p.m., 4940 Pan American Blvd., North Port, FL 34287, 941-240-5108; and,
• Salvation Army North Port: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday (excluding holidays), 9 a.m.-noon & 1-3 p.m., 4940 Pan American Blvd., North Port, FL 34287, 941-240-5108;
• St. Nathaniel Episcopal Church: Jan. 3 & 17, 10-11:30 a.m., 4200 S. Biscayne Drive, North Port, FL 34287, 941-426-2520.
DeSoto County
• 7th Day Adventist Church: Jan. 17, 10 a.m.-noon, 2865 SE Ami Drive, Arcadia, FL 34266, 941-379-6333.
Eligibility for USDA TEFAP food program is determined by household size and income.
People who receive food stamps are automatically eligible. Recipients must sign a declaration of need but no paperwork is necessary.
For more information and to find other food assistance locations, call 941-379-6333 or visit: AllFaithsFoodBank.org.
