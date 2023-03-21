VENICE — The city is accepting applications for vacancies on two boards: the Planning Commission and the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board.
The Planning Commission meets at 1:30 p.m. on the first and third Tuesday of each month in Council Chambers. Members must be city residents. They serve a three-year term.
The Commission's responsibilities include determining whether specific proposed developments conform to the principles and requirements of the comprehensive plan and recommending to the City Council ordinances, regulations and other proposals promoting orderly development.
The Parks and Recreation Advisory Board makes recommendations to the City Council on matters pertaining to the parks and recreation system of the city.
It meets at 3 p.m. on the third Monday of January, March, May, September and November in Council Chambers. Members are selected from city residents or the owners of real property located in the city.
More information on this board and requirements, along with an application, can be found at bit.ly/3YZNWAd.
You can also contact Amanda Hawkins-Brown in the City Clerk’s office at ahbrown@venicefl.gov or 941-882-7391.
The deadline for applications for the Planning Commission is April 4.
The deadline for applications for the Parks Boards is March 31.
