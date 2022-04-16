Venetian Cup youth regatta set for April 30 STAFF REPORT Apr 16, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Members of the Venice Youth Boating Association’s Opti Red, White, and Blue Fleet, Landon Coleman, Teak Gammaro and Landon Bullard, sail in open waters. PHOTO PROVIDED Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save VENICE — The Venice Youth Boating Association will hold a youth regatta on April 30.VYBA’s Executive Director Nick Nelson said youth from all over Southwest Florida will be participating in this year’s regatta called the Venetian Cup.Participants from the age of 8 to 18 will sail in the Gulf of Mexico and Roberts Bay on Saturday, April 30. The event will last from 9 a.m. to roughly 4 p.m. or until the races are done.Nelson said people can view the regatta from the South Jetty area.Youth sailors can register for the regatta at bit.ly/3uble3nVYBA are also looking for event volunteers. Volunteer signups can be found at bit.ly/38zCiYB The Venice Youth Boating Association was founded in 1952 at the Venice Yacht Club. It offers several sailing programs for youth throughout the year.The organization aims to change youth’s lives through sailing.Nelson said the regatta has been held for many years and is used as a fundraising event to help fund YVBA for the year.“Sailing is a good skill and everyone should learn to do it,” Nelson said.For more information on the Venetian Cup and VYBA, visit bit.ly/3LOubpn Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Banyan House restaurant will anchor Downtown Wellen, developer says Roundabout has highest crash rate, again UPDATE: Man killed in scooter crash Florida's COVID-19 case numbers rise again Cops: Man killed victim at ex-wife's home Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Banyan House restaurant will anchor Downtown Wellen, developer says Roundabout has highest crash rate, again UPDATE: Man killed in scooter crash Florida's COVID-19 case numbers rise again Cops: Man killed victim at ex-wife's home Newsletter Sign Up Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Public Notices Local public notices delivered daily to your email account. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists
