Members of the Venice Youth Boating Association’s Opti Red, White, and Blue Fleet, Landon Coleman, Teak Gammaro and Landon Bullard, sail in open waters.

VENICE — The Venice Youth Boating Association will hold a youth regatta on April 30.

VYBA’s Executive Director Nick Nelson said youth from all over Southwest Florida will be participating in this year’s regatta called the Venetian Cup.

Participants from the age of 8 to 18 will sail in the Gulf of Mexico and Roberts Bay on Saturday, April 30. The event will last from 9 a.m. to roughly 4 p.m. or until the races are done.

Nelson said people can view the regatta from the South Jetty area.

Youth sailors can register for the regatta at bit.ly/3uble3n

VYBA are also looking for event volunteers. Volunteer signups can be found at bit.ly/38zCiYB


The Venice Youth Boating Association was founded in 1952 at the Venice Yacht Club. It offers several sailing programs for youth throughout the year.

The organization aims to change youth’s lives through sailing.

Nelson said the regatta has been held for many years and is used as a fundraising event to help fund YVBA for the year.

“Sailing is a good skill and everyone should learn to do it,” Nelson said.

For more information on the Venetian Cup and VYBA, visit bit.ly/3LOubpn

