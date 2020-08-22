The playground at Venezia Park, 450 Nassau St. S., Venice, was reopened to the public Thursday.
It features new equipment including a play structure for 2- to 5-year-olds, a play structure for 5- to 12-year-olds, swing sets and a Merry-Go-All spinner, according to a news release from the city.
In addition to the new equipment, the city’s Public Works parks division has added fresh mulch to the play area, new picnic tables, benches and a trash receptacle.
