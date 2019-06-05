Hundreds of fans made the trek from Venice to Hammond Stadium in Fort Myers Saturday night as Venice High played Doral Academy Prep of Doral, Florida, in the championship game of the Class 7A state baseball tournament. The Indians fell behind 2-0 but came back to win, 3-2, to capture their sixth state championship. From left to right are Venice fans Tashina Baer, Stella Baer, Jody Callan, Easton Callan and Casey Milford.