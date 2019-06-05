Venice Museum hours
Venice Museum & Archives is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. The museum will be closed through June 16 so that new windows and doors can be installed on the 1927 structure. The museum will reopen June 17 at 10 a.m.
ReStore seeks helpers
ReStore in Venice needs volunteers in Venice. If you have a few hours per week and want to serve in a fun environment, you can help answer phones and schedule pickups or sort and process donated items. Call Venice ReStore at 941-493-0529.
Women’s Resource Center classes
Women’s Resource Center invites area women to educate, empower, engage and enrich. WRC offers career coaching, mental health counseling, astrology, meditation, financial, family law consultation and resource advice.
For program details at the Venice Center, call 941-485-9724; visit: mywrc.org.
Hearing loss group meets
The HLAA Sarasota/Manatee Chapter meets at noon the second Wednesday of each month at the Sarasota North Library, 2801 Newtown Blvd., in Sarasota. A hearing loop is installed; the chapter provides communication access real-time captioning, so hearing is not stressful. Lunch & Learn ($5 for lunch or bring your own).
Auxiliary seeks volunteers
Flotilla 86 of the USCG Auxiliary, serving Venice and beyond, seeks interested volunteers to join its ranks. Members are volunteers augmenting U.S. Coast Guard missions.
The nonmilitary Auxiliary has no law enforcement authority. It promotes boating safety upon inland and coastal waters primarily through boater education, free vessel safety inspections and patrols.
Open meetings are the first Tuesday of the month at the training center, 1200 S. Harbor Drive, in Venice. Fellowship is at 6:30 p.m.; formal meeting is at 7 p.m. Call: 941-488-1900.
Food needed
The Salvation Army’s Food Pantry, 1051 Albee Farm Road, Venice, has these immediate needs: soups, complete meals in cans, jelly in plastic jars, boxed macaroni and cheese, instant potatoes and rice. Food donations are accepted between 9 a.m. and noon, and 1 and 4 p.m. Call 941-484-6227 for more information.
Peace Pole Project
Venice Peace Project holds meditation the third Friday of the month at Venice Gardens Park, 400 Shamrock Blvd. (gazebo), 5-6 p.m. Sit in silence, meditate, pray, hold good thoughts. Bring a blanket or chair, sunglasses, hat, water and peace quote. Visit: venicepeaceproject.org.
Sunday Fun Day (ongoing)
For an afternoon of free fun, try golf croquet at the Sarasota County Croquet Club at Wellfield Park, Venice, Sundays, 3-5 pm. Mallets provided. Call 941-900-4081 to register in advance.
Barbershop singers sought
The Barbershop Harmony Society has opened its membership up to singers of every age, background, gender, race, sexual orientation, political opinion and spiritual belief.
“Every person who loves to harmonize has a place in our family,” says a Society letter.
For details, call Lee Frayer, of Sarasota, music director of Venice Gondolier Barbershop Singers Show Chorus, 941-953-3752.
Members and guests are always welcome; no RSVP required. Visit: hlas.org.
Military college entry exams
State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota offers free college credit to eligible military personnel and spouses who pass College-Level Examination Program exams. Passage of each free exam earns three to six hours of college credit, a savings of about $300-$600, based on SCF’s current tuition rates.
For more details, call 941-408-1540 in Venice; visit: scf.edu/testing.
NAMI meetings
The National Alliance on Mental Illness family support group meets in Venice the first Wednesday of the month, 7-8:30 p.m., at Venice Health Park, 1201 Jacaranda Blvd., room 1283. Call 941-376-9361; visit: namisarasotacounty.org.
Free swim lessons
Sarasota YMCA offers free swim lessons for up to 50 area children who would not otherwise be able to afford program fees.
The program is available for children ages 3-12, providing two lessons weekly for four weeks at both the Frank G. Berlin Sr. and Evalyn Sadlier Jones branches of the YMCA in Sarasota.
For more details, call 941-951-2916 or visit: sarasotaymca.org.
Lifeguard hours
Sarasota County lifeguard hours on all guarded beaches are from 10 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. The county’s guarded beaches are Lido Beach, Siesta Beach, Nokomis Beach, North Jetty Beach, Venice Beach and Manasota Beach.
Call Sarasota County contact center, 941-861-5000; visit: scgov.net.
ImprovFlorida Studio Theatre’s improv troupe offers exciting, free-form spontaneous fun Saturdays at 8:30 p.m. in Bowne’s Lab. Improv members follow the funny when sparked by an action or suggestion.
Tickets are $15, available at the FST Box Office, 1241 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota; in person, by calling 941-366-9000; or at: floridastudiotheatre.org.
Barbershop singers wanted
The Venice Gondolier Barbershop Chorus is actively seeking new or experienced barbershop singers. You will enjoy great harmony, singing and fun atmosphere. The chorus meets every Monday evening at 6:15 p.m. at Lakeside Lutheran Church, 2401 S. Tamiami Trail, in Venice. Drop in or call Bill Tedrow at 941-445-0230.
CodeRED
Residents, year-round and seasonal, are encouraged to register for the CodeRED alert notification system. It allows residents to receive calls, email alerts or text messages about events that could affect their neighborhood and help protect their family or property.
Alerts include water or sewer interruptions, missing person alerts, major traffic detours and severe weather warnings. Call 941-861-5000.
To register, enter your first and last name, physical address and primary phone numbers at scgov.net/codered.
Veteran Wellness Clinics
Veterans Wellness Clinics are held at American Legion Post 159, 1700 E. Venice Ave., Venice, the last Tuesday of the month, 9 a.m. to noon.
Volunteer practitioners are sought in areas of acupuncture, chiropractic, dermatology, massage, meditation, reflexology, reiki, yoga, PAD and hearing testing, ear wax removal and more.
Contact Diane Wedge at: dianewedge.vwc@gmail.com. Provide credentials and proof of liability insurance to participate.
Walking group
Participants in the Saturday Morning Walking Group walk at their own pace. All are welcome. Call 941-412-1620.
Veterans’ stories
Don Moore, a correspondent for Sun newspapers, which includes the Venice Gondolier Sun, writes about area veterans. If you are a veteran and would like to tell your story, contact Moore at donmoore39@gmail.com.
Kids volunteer
Kids can get involved in volunteering for charity and your neighborhood’s recycling by collecting aluminum cans and turning them in for cash to help build a home for Habitat for Humanity South Sarasota County. Take cans to Venice Scrap Metal, 181 James St., in Venice. Call 941-493-6606, ext. 228.
Venice Art Center courses
Venice Art Center, 390 S. Nokomis Ave., has a course selection guide that offers more than 400 classes given by 52 instructors. For details or to register for a class, call 941-485-7136; visit: veniceartcenter.com.
