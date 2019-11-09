Venice Farmer’s Market open today
Vencie Farmer’s Market, adjacent to City Hall on Avenue des Parques in Venice is open today, Nov. 9, from 8 a.m. to noon. It is a weekly celebration where one can purchase fresh seasonal Florida fruits and vegetables direct from the growers. Local fishermen, artisans and others complete the picture.
Food drive to benefit North Port Food PantryThe CoolToday Park Fall Canned Food Drive benefiting The Salvation Army of Sarasota County’s North Port Food Pantry continues now through Monday, Nov. 18. Anyone who brings 3 items to donate between now and Nov. 18 will receive a free gift. Donations may be dropped off 7 days a week at the Tomahawk Tiki Bar at the park.
Venice Museum exhibitThe Venice Museum & Archives’ new seasonal exhibit, “Playing in Paradise: The History of Venice Sports,” is open. The exhibit features information and artifacts regarding various sporting activities in Venice from the 1927 tarpon tournament to the recent Venice High School state championship teams.
VMA is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday and the third Saturdays October-April, 11 a.m.-3 p.m and located at 351 S. Nassau St., Venice,.
