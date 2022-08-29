Jeff Kempf at St. Damien Pediatric Hospital

Jeff Kempf, a retired pediatric emergency doctor, and his wife, Ellen Kempf, a retired pediatrician, will be hosting an event to benefit Haiti’s only pediatric hospital, at Chaz 51 in October.

VENICE — Part-time Venice residents Jeff and Ellen Kempf will be hosting a fundraiser at Chaz 51 on Oct. 17 to benefit a pediatric hospital in Haiti.

“It should be a really fun evening to come together and raise money for an incredible cause,” Jeff Kempf said.


