VENICE — Part-time Venice residents Jeff and Ellen Kempf will be hosting a fundraiser at Chaz 51 on Oct. 17 to benefit a pediatric hospital in Haiti.
“It should be a really fun evening to come together and raise money for an incredible cause,” Jeff Kempf said.
The event will be in conjunction with nonprofit Nuestros Pequeños Hermanos USA’s virtual fundraiser featuring Top Chef All-Star finalist and recent James Beard Award winner Gregory Gourdet.
On Oct. 17, Venice attendees will have a prix-fixe dinner at Chaz 51 from chef and owner Charles Amherst, from Haiti, and Suncoast Cafe chef Tony DuBoulay, from St. Lucia.
After a Haitian meal, there will be a mini cooking show on Zoom with Gourdet, who is of Haitian descent.
The event will benefit St. Damien Pediatric Hospital, the only hospital dedicated to pediatrics in Haiti.
Throughout the night, guests will learn about Haitian food and culture.
The Kempfs have been connected to the Haitian hospital for the last 12 years. Part of Jeff Kempf’s professional career was international medical relief.
After Haiti’s earthquake in 2010, he helped start a collaborative with Akron Children’s Hospital, where he and his wife worked.
“It had great potential even despite the earthquake and the devastation,” he said.
Since then, the children’s hospital has worked with St. Damien by training the only pediatric cardiologist in Haiti and sending its own staff regularly to provide care to Haitian children, among other things.
“We live in a country that has so much — they live in a country that has so little,” Kempf said.
The fundraiser event will help support the continued work at St. Damien.
Kempf said that after getting Gourdet on board for a live-stream event, a friend told him about Amherst. Thus, the Venice watch party and fundraiser was created.
Doors for the event at Chaz 51 will open at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 17.
Along with food and learning about Haiti, there will be giveaways and a raffle.
