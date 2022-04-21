VENICE — Venice High School went on a limited lockdown after police informed the school of an emergency call at a nearby business.

On Wednesday, the Venice Police Department notified the school of a potential incident at a business near the school.

Out of an abundance of caution, the school went on a limited lockdown, according to Kelsey Whealy, Sarasota County Schools media relations specialist.

The lockdown was later lifted after VPD confirmed the incident had been resolved.

"The school was not in danger at any time," Whealy said.

