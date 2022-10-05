VENICE — An initial mailing of more than 118,000 vote-by-mail ballots has been sent out to Sarasota County voters who requested them.
The mailing had been delayed from the original Sept. 29 date due to Hurricane Ian, according to a supervisor of elections news release.
Ballots will be mailed daily as requests are processed through the deadline, 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, it says.
Ballots aren't forwarded, so voters who have been displaced by Hurricane Ian and are concerned that they may not receive their vote-by-mail ballot should call the elections office at 941-861-8618 for more information about voting options, the release says.
"I want to make sure that every Sarasota County voter has the opportunity to participate in the Nov. 8 General Election,” Supervisor of Elections Ron Turner said in the release. “If a voter is unable to receive his or her vote-by-mail ballot due to interruptions caused by Ian, he or she may consider voting early in person or on Election Day.”
In-person early voting begins Monday, Oct. 24, and continues through Sunday, Nov. 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. daily at nine locations throughout the county. Details are on the "Early Voting" page of SarasotaVotes.gov.
Voters may request a vote-by-mail ballot online at SarasotaVotes.gov/VoteByMail; in person at any elections office; or by telephone at 941-861-8618.
For more information or assistance, call the elections office at 941-861-8618 or visit SarasotaVotes.gov.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.