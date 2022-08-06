VENICE — If you haven’t requested a vote-by-mail ballot, you still can — for about another week.
And if you have, Supervisor of Elections Ron Turner asks that you return it as soon as you can.
The ballots can be returned as late as 7 p.m. on primary day, Aug. 23, but must actually be in Turner’s office then. But Florida law allows them to be counted early, so returning them promptly makes getting results out easier and helps you avoid a rush on election day.
The deadline to request a vote-by-mail ballot is 5 p.m., Aug. 13. It takes one Forever stamp or 60 cents postage to return it.
Alternatively, it can be taken to an elections office from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays through Aug. 12; from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 13, through Aug. 22, daily, including weekends; and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 23.
Offices are at:
• Robert L. Anderson Administration Building, 4000 South Tamiami Trail, Room 114, Venice
• Terrace Building., 2001 Adams Lane, Sarasota
• Biscayne Plaza, 13640 Tamiami Trail, North Port
Starting when early in-person voting begins, Aug. 13, vote-by-mail ballots can also be dropped off at these early voting sites from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.:
• North Sarasota Public Library, 2801 Newtown Blvd., Sarasota
• Fruitville Public Library, 100 Apex Road, Sarasota
• The Devyn Event Center, 7113 South Tamiami Trail, Sarasota
Make sure to complete and sign the voter’s certificate on the ballot return envelope. The signature should match your signature on record.
Track your vote-by-mail ballots and sign up to receive vote-by-mail ballot status notifications at SarasotaVotes.gov/VotebyMail.
For more information, contact the elections office at 941-861-8619 or visit SarasotaVotes.gov.
