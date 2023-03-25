SARASOTA — Sarasota County’s Arbor Day observance this year includes tree workshops and adoptions.
The state Arbor Day is in January, but the national event is April 28. At tree workshops throughout the county during the month participants can learn about Florida-Friendly Landscaping and leave with a native tree.
The workshops will “showcase trees that thrive in the Suncoast area, with an emphasis on native trees, flowering trees and edible fruit and nut trees,” a news release says.
Information will include finding the right tree for the right location, along with how to plant and care for it. Participants who complete a tree pledge or who registered with a $3 fee can pick up a free native tree sapling, one per household, from among five species selected for local landscapes and conditions, according to the release.
The workshops are on:
Sarasota County Extension has scheduled four in-person workshops across the county and an Arbor Day webinar to allow those interested in attending to find a session that fits their needs:
• April 4, 2:30-3:30 p.m., Selby Library, 1331 First St., Sarasota
• April 11, 1-2 p.m., Betty J. Johnson North Sarasota Library, 2801 Newtown Blvd., Sarasota
• April 19, 1-2 p.m., North Port Public Library, 13800 Tamiami Trail, North Port
• April 22, 1-2 p.m., UF/IFAS Extension Sarasota County, 6700 Clark Road, Sarasota
A online workshop is scheduled for Arbor Day, April 28, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Registration is at Eventbrite.com/cc/392369.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.