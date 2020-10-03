Salvation Army of Venice has resumed pickleball and Zumba sessions.

Pickleball sessions will be from 9:30 a.m. to noon Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The cost is $3 per session.

Pickleball is a paddleball sport that combines elements of badminton, table tennis and tennis for four players. We provide balls and paddles but you are more than welcome to bring your own.

Zumba classes are Mondays at 5:30 p.m. and Thursdays at 8:30 a.m. at the Salvation Army of Venice. Zumba is $6 per person or $50 for 10 classes.

Dance to great music, with great people, and burn a ton of calories without even realizing it. All levels are welcome. A portion of the proceeds goes to local Salvation Army efforts.

Email kyle.rousseau@uss.salvationarmy.org or call 941-484-6227 to sign up or for more details.

