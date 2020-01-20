SARASOTA - Sarasota Concert Association presents tenor Russell Andrade and pianist Lee Dougherty Ross in its next Music Matinees Concert at noon Wednesday, Jan. 22 at David Cohen Hall in Sarasota.
The free concert series continues the season in David Cohen Hall at the Beatrice Friedman Symphony Center, 709 North Tamiami Trail, Sarasota.
The program features works by Gabriel Fauré, Henri Duparc, Claude Debussy, Leonard Bernstein, Claude-Michel Schönberg, Stephen Flaherty, Nadine Dana Suesse, Tom Lehrer, Francesco Cilea, Georges Bizet, and Giacomo Puccini. Seating is open; no reservations accepted.
For more information about Music Matinees, email Gail Berenson at berenson@ohio.edu or Mike Brooks at mpbrks@gmail.com.
Portuguese-American Jugendlicher Heldentenor Russell C. Andrade was hailed in the American Press as having a “liquid, clear as a bell tenor quality” to his voice and a “big beautiful tenor voice perfect for heroic roles” after his debut with the Vermont Philharmonic and renowned Metropolitan Opera bassist/conductor, Louis Kosma.
He has participated in recitals and concerts as a leading operatic tenor with orchestras throughout the United States, and, more recently, Brazil and India. In addition to his singing, Andrade is also a composer, having written and produced three operas and several chamber pieces. He has received numerous awards, including the Metropolitan Opera National Council Audition’s Georgia District Encouragement Award, the Bel Canto Institute Performance Award, and the Bel Canto Institute Orchestral Performance Award.
Lee Dougherty Ross debuted at age 17 as a piano soloist with the Norfolk, Va., Symphony Orchestra and later performed the Rachmaninoff 2nd Piano Concerto with the Eastman Rochester Symphony. She graduated from Eastman School of Music with a double major in both piano and voice with distinction in each. Her singing career included solo concerts at Carnegie Hall, Alice Tully Hall and the Kennedy White House. Dougherty Ross also sang in "My Fair Lady" on the Broadway stage in New York. In London, she sang at Queen Elizabeth Hall and many other cities in Europe. When she and her husband, Jerold Ross, moved to Sarasota in 1996, they founded what would soon become the Artist Series of Sarasota—now Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota.
Music Matinees is a series of free concerts featuring performances by high-caliber, area-based artists. The series is designed to offer a wide variety of musical genres, including classical, folk, and jazz, featuring both vocal and instrumental performers. The 2020 Music Matinees concert season continues with Harry Miedema and The Blue Heron Sextet (Feb. 11); Sarasota Opera Studio Artists (March 18); and Angela Galestro, flute, and Jonathan Smith, guitar (April 15).
All Music Matinees performances are free and at noon at the Beatrice Friedman Symphony Center, 709 North Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. For more information about Music Matinees, email Gail Berenson at berenson@ohio.edu or Mike Brooks at mpbrks@gmail.com.
