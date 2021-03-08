Conducting challenge

VENICE - Imagine teaching some students in class and some virtually - at the same time.
As if that is not enough of a challenge, imagine that it is a music class - specifically the Venice High School orchestra.
It is August 2020, in the middle of a raging pandemic. The final piece of this challenge is that you are the new orchestra director at Venice High School.
That is the challenge that greeted Chris Riley in August when he became the new Venice High School orchestra director/music teacher.
A graduate of the Riverview High School in Sarasota and Florida Southern College at Lakeland with a major in music direction, the double bass player with the Venice Symphony is up to the challenge.
"It's been a busy week," he said Friday, after that day's rehearsal with his symphony students, five of whom were working at home as virtual students as the pandemic continues.
With a father in the military, Riley grew up as an "Army brat," living in many different places. Born in Korea where his parents had met, he lived in several U.S. cities as well as seven years in Italy. No matter where the family lived, music was important.
"I always knew music would be my life," he said.
He also had grown fond of Florida by the time he had to decide on a college.
He earned a bachelors in music education and then went on to USF for a master's degree in performance.
That degree led him to the Venice Symphony where he plays double bass. It also led to a double job - teaching orchestra half time at both Woodland and Venice Middle schools. He then taught full time at Woodland and then Venice Middle School where, last year, he heard about the opening at Venice High School.
He lives in North Port with his wife, Teresa, who also is a music teacher.
As the pandemic continued to challenge people in all walks of life, Riley began his job as orchestra teacher/conductor at Venice High School.
As the double bass player with Venice Symphony, he was already quite familiar with the VPAC where the symphony as performed since its opening. While the symphony season was canceled because of COVID-19, there have been some virtual productions featuring segments of the orchestra, including the string section.
Despite the pandemic, he seems to have his dream job in a city he likes and at a school he likes with the bonus of the Venice Performing Ats Center for student performances.
Even with five virtual students in the symphony, he maintains a positive outlook. Image conducting an orchestra and also keeping track of five virtual players via computer. The virtual students will be on stage with their fellow musicians Friday, he said.
The 90-minute concert will begin at 6 p.m. with socially distanced seating and a limit of about 250 in a hall that normally holds 1,070.
Masks are required of everyone in the audience and temperatures will be taken. Social distanced seating is planned.
The concert will begin at 6 p.m. with the concert orchestra which includes incoming freshmen.
Part two of the concert will feature the high school's chamber group and part three will feature the entire 39-piece Venice High School Symphony Orchestra. That group comprises upper class students with some talented ninth-graders and those five virtual students.
The VPAC is at Venice High School, 1 Indian Way, on the island of Venice. There is an entrance to the VPAC parking lot from Bahama Road, midway between Indian and Milan avenues.
There is no charge for the concert although donations will be accepted.
Email: kcool@venicegondolier.com
