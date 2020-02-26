VENICE — Jewish residents of the local Sarasota County area, whether year-round or part-time, who are interested in becoming part of a Jewish house of worship, are invited to attend an open house on Sunday, March 15 at the Jewish Congregation of Venice.
The JCV is a small, welcoming, involved, active, liberal congregation located in a beautiful setting on Auburn Road off East Venice Avenue, encompassing all ages, interests, and religious backgrounds.
In addition to Friday night services led by Rabbi Ben Shull and Cantor Marci Vitkus, there are a myriad of additional activities including lectures, choir, womens book club, men’s group, sisterhood, sisterhood lunch bunch, Crafty Maven sewing group, Rabbi’s Torah and other discussion groups, chavurot, special interest groups, and so many others. The JCV feels like home.
First-time visitors to Friday night Shabbat services are invariably impressed by the warmth and friendliness of the JCV community, which prides itself on being a welcoming congregation.
New members are encouraged to and often become involved and active.
We’d like to share our uniqueness with you. Join us on March 15 to kibbutz, learn more about the JCV enjoy refreshments, and take part in a game of trivia. Anyone who joins on March 15 will receive 1/2 price membership for the first year.
The JCV is located at 600 North Auburn Road in Venice (off East Venice Avenue).
RSVP to Dave Borans before March 1 at iesinc@aol.com or 941-496-8206.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.