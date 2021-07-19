Trump rally

U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan speaks July 3 at a Donald Trump rally in Sarasota. His office announced Monday morning he has COVID-19.

 FILE PHOTO BY JUSTIN FENNELL

SARASOTA — U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan has tested positive for COVID-19.

Buchanan, who represents a large portion of Sarasota County and previously represented Charlotte County, is fully vaccinated, his office said.

According to his office, he was tested for COVID "after experiencing very mild flu-like symptoms."

It said he is quarantining at home

“I look forward to returning to work as soon as possible,” Buchanan said in the news release. “In the meantime, this should serve as a reminder that although the vaccines provide a very high-degree of protection, we must remain vigilant in the fight against COVID-19.”

