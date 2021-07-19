SARASOTA — U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan has tested positive for COVID-19.
Buchanan, who represents a large portion of Sarasota County and previously represented Charlotte County, is fully vaccinated, his office said.
According to his office, he was tested for COVID "after experiencing very mild flu-like symptoms."
It said he is quarantining at home
“I look forward to returning to work as soon as possible,” Buchanan said in the news release. “In the meantime, this should serve as a reminder that although the vaccines provide a very high-degree of protection, we must remain vigilant in the fight against COVID-19.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.