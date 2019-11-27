OSPREY — Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast is bringing fine arts painter Susan J. Foster and her exhibit “Reflection” to its Osprey headquarters.
“Foster’s landscapes and still life oil paintings evoke the senses and invite the viewer’s introspection,” according to a news release from the foundation.
An artist’s reception is 5:30 p.m., Dec. 11, at the foundation’s headquarters at 400 Palmetto Ave. in Osprey.
Those interested can RSVP online at conservationfoundation.com/events or call 941-918-2100.
The exhibit is on display through February with gallery hours 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call for holiday hours; other times by request. Artwork is available for purchase, according to the news release.
Foster is an internationally known artist who studied at the Ontario College of Art in Toronto. She has won numerous prizes, including the Bowles Award for Portraiture, according to the news release.
Foster was an instructor at Ringling College of Art and Design. She now teaches still life painting at the Southern Atelier in Sarasota. Learn more at Susanjfosterfineart.com.
Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast saves land by working with landowners, businesses, and government, according to the news release.
“Conservation Foundation protects the character, natural integrity and biodiversity of the bays, beaches, barrier islands and their watersheds on Florida’s Gulf Coast,” according to its mission. “The Foundation purchases natural areas, holds land conservation agreements and educates for responsible land and water stewardship, and has protected forever more than 12,000 acres in Manatee, Sarasota, Charlotte, Lee, and Collier counties.”
More information on it is available at www.conservationfoundation.com.
