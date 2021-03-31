BIZ-WRK-JOBS-FLORIDA-FL

Jill Schimming Taddeo, left, Neil Greenfader and Rachel Weiser, of GL Homes, load food into cars at the Hester Community Center in Boynton Beach.

 Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun Sentinel/TNS

Unemployment rates in Sarasota, Charlotte and DeSoto counties all dropped in February — a sign the area is recovering from the economic turmoil of the coronavirus pandemic that left thousands out of work when it struck almost a year ago.

The construction industry remains hot in Southwest Florida, with new jobs coming into the area each month.

“People are moving from New York and New Jersey,” said Janeth Castrejon, spokeswoman for CareerSource Southwest Florida. “The houses can’t be built fast enough to meet the demand.”

Sarasota County reported an unemployment rate of 3.7% in February — a few percentage points lower than January’s 4.1% jobless rate.

Charlotte County’s jobless rate was 4.1% in February, a slight drop from the 4.3% reported in January, according to data released Friday by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity. Back in May 2020, the DEO reported Charlotte County’s jobless rate as 13.5%.


The majority of lost jobs are in the leisure and hospitality industry, according to Castrejon.

“It’s probably going to take another year and a half for leisure and hospitality to recuperate from the virus,” Castrejon said. “There’s no immediate recovery for that industry.”

DeSoto County’s jobless rate in February was 2.8% — even lower than it was in February of 2020 at 3.5%.

In Southwest Florida, it’s a job seeker’s market right now. There are more jobs than there are people searching for work.

CareerSource Southwest Florida is holding a virtual hiring event April 15. Information can be found on its website at www.careersourcesouthwestflorida.com.

