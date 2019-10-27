VENICE — After 27 years of working in nursing in hospitals, Lori Bailey recently moved to Venice.
She and her husband, David, who retired from the medical field, are choosing a new venture fitting well with their careers.
They have opened Contour Day Spa at 405 Commercial Court, Suite A, at the Jacaranda Interchange.
Lori Bailey describes the treatment as a science combined with art.
The non-surgical process freezes away fat by CoolSculpting visible bulge areas under the chin, in the thigh, abdomen and upper arms — but it is not for weight loss.
With summer year-round here, she sees a need for this service in Venice. At the beach, people wear bathing suits, sleeveless in the heat and they cannot hide bulge areas as they would northern winter clothes.
Many people have body fat they cannot seem to get rid of. CoolSculpting treatment, she said, is customized for each person.
With the goal not to make their day spa feel like a medical center, they designed the interior in light, soothing colors.
The women’s treatment room has delicate colors offering a calm, relaxing atmosphere. The men’s treatment room is like a man cave with a large TV for viewing sports; to use their computers or take a nap.
“It is possible to get the same service in a doctor’s office, but not the same personalized treatment we offer and provide because this is the only specific service we do,” she said. “Treatment results are guaranteed and if clients are not seeing those, retreatment is available free.”
No needles are used. The skin never touches the machine and the freeze treatment does not damage other cells or organs. Some condensation may occur, but no liquid other than the gel similar to the ultrasound process is used.
Shaped with different contours, applicators are designed to treat nine different areas of the body. With suction an applicator is strapped to the body, a session lasts about 35 minutes as clients relax watching TV or reading.
People considering treatments are invited to visit and tour the spa for a free 45 minutes consultation. Manufacturer of CoolSculpting, Allergan has the patent on freezing fat and is FDA cleared. The equipment has been in use worldwide for 10 years.
The spa is open 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For more information, call 941-777-4448.
