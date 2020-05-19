VENICE - Venice High School will have an in-person graduation ceremony after all.
It was announced at a Sarasota County School Board workshop Tuesday.
According to officials, contracts are pending for both Venice High School and North Port High School to have in-person graduation ceremonies at CoolToday Park in West Villages.
CDC rules for safe distancing will be applied.
The Venice High graduation ceremony is set for 8 p.m. Thursday, July 16.
Information on the North Port ceremony was not immediately available.
On Monday, parents and educators at Venice High School turned what would typically be a housekeeping chore — pick-up of caps and gowns, and return of laptops and other school equipment — into a festive graduation event.
The day was originally supposed to be Graduation Day, but that event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The school sent out an email blast to parents Sunday inviting them to join in the Cap and Gown pick-up event. Students were invited through alphabetically by time slot.
"School Counselor Nicole Wolfe, who organized the event, did an incredible job in planning and carrying out the event. It went very well," said Principal Eric Jackson via email afterward.
A tent with volunteers was set up in the school parking area to hand out caps and gowns and honor cords. Students turned in school instruments and uniforms, laptops and textbooks.
The drive-thru event had music blaring, and parents armed with congratulatory signs at the front end of the procession. Others had signs and cow bells cheering on graduating seniors, some driving themselves, while others were with a parent, near a school exit.
Parent Suzanne George huddled under an umbrella in the rain near tennis court exit with an entourage to celebrate her daughter, graduating senior Cheyenne George Smith, and more family as they drove by.
The group included Cheyenne's grandmother Diane, Suzanne's friends and daughters. Sister Brandi George had a handful of homemade signs to commemorate the moment. Little sister Aubree carried a handful of green balloons.
"We're here to celebrate my daughter and other graduating seniors," Suzanne George said.
Cheyenne George Smith drove by with family in a pickup adorned by graduation signs had a surprise for onlookers. Inside the pickup, she was hugging the prize winning family calf she'd brought along, called Dazzle.
There were hoots and hollers of congratulations and well wishes, and lots of clanging cow bells.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.