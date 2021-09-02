Gavin Brown

VENICE — Two people allegedly broke into a business in Venice and spray painted swastikas and obscene language against Jews, according to authorities.

Danielle and Gavin Brown allegedly broke into a business late Monday night at the 1000 block of Avenida Del Circo, Venice. The police report did not name the business.

Danielle Brown, 20, of the 200 block of Malvern Drive, Venice, was arrested Tuesday and charged with burglary of a dwelling or structure and damage to property $1,000 or more.

Gavin Brown, 19, of the 800 block of Sea Fox Road, Venice was arrested on Tuesday and charged with burglary of a dwelling or structure and damage to property $1,000 or more.

Watching through a Ring security system, the victim called and told officers there were three people inside the building, according to a probable cause affidavit.


Danielle and Gavin Brown, with another person, broke through a sliding door and allegedly spray painted the walls inside the building.

According to a report, the spray painting included Nazi swastikas, genitalia and obscene language including, "---- the Jews" with a swastika.

Tools were also allegedly thrown at the walls and ceilings inside, stated an affidavit.

The damage was suspected to be around $20,000 to $25,000.

Officers believe the burglary and criminal mischief were against the victim's ethnicity and religion, stated a report.

Danielle and Gavin Brown are currently in custody with a $21,500 bond and their arraignment is Oct. 8. There were no details in the report about what happened to the third person.

