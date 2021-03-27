VENICE - Area officials are hoping residents will assist with locating a man who went missing Saturday afternoon.
Gary Alfred Dellapenna, 74, was last seen about Saturday afternoon. He was wearing a blue or black sweatshirt and sweatpants without shoes, according to Venice Police Department.
Dellapenna stands 5 feet 10 inches and weighs 150 pounds, described as a "thin build" with "salt and pepper" hair, officials said.
He was at a facility at 200 North Nassau Street in Venice.
"Dellapenna left the memory care unit at Venice Center by opening a window and
climbing out," the Venice Police Department said in a news release. "He is new to the Venice area and just moved in this past week. Mr. Dellapenna suffers from Alzheimer’s disease," it said.
Anyone with information about Dellapenna is asked to call the department at 941-486-2444.
