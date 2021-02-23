SARASOTA — An Army recruiter working out of a high school has been arrested on charges of having sex with one student and may have sexually battered others.
Lloyd Duyan, 33, of Bradenton, was arrested Monday by the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office on a single charge of sexual battery.
The inquiry started in December when a Sarasota County Schools Police Department learned of an incident at a Sarasota County high school.
"The victim disclosed to a friend that Duyan sexually battered (the victim) in late August 2020," the news release said. "The victim’s friend alerted the school resource officer and through continued investigation, it was determined the incident took place off-campus."
The victim said they originally met at "an open house party" in June 2020 with invitations sent by another high school student at Duyan's request, the probable cause affidavit states.
The affidavit states the victim said the two began communicating through social media. The victim, at one point, sought Duyan's assistance to get home from a party where the victim was intoxicated. That night, as Duyan drove the victim back home, he passed the victim's house then pulled to a street with no lights where he sexually attacked her.
"The victim immediately got out of the vehicle and walked to (the victim's) home," it said. "Later the victim learned of another minor who had a similar account with the defendant."
According to authorities, Duyan admitted having sex with the victim, saying it was consensual.
"Through investigation, detectives also identified a 15-year-old student who Duyan allegedly molested at his Bradenton home," the news release said.
Duyan "disclosed that he may have molested the 15-year-old at his home in Bradenton however he blacked out due to excessive alcohol consumption and could not recall," the probable cause affidavit states.
Detectives believe there could be other victims. Duyan is being held without bond.
Duyan, along with being a recruiter, has been an infantryman in the U.S. Army.
According to his social media history, he has worked at Riverview High School with its JROTC program. A website with his information on it has been disabled. The probable cause affidavit redacted the name of the school involved.
Anyone with information should contact the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Section at 941-861-4900.
