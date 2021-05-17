SARASOTA — An argument over a beach chair led an off-duty DeSoto County Sheriff's deputy to allegedly punch a another man Saturday, according to authorities.
Martin McLure, 53, 800 block of East Myrtle Street, Arcadia, was arrested Saturday and charged with battery.
McLure allegedly punched the victim after an argument over a beach chair on Siesta Key, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The victim reported he left his beach chair to lay in the sand.
McLure allegedly sat in the victim's beach chair. When asked to leave the chair, he started yelling and cursing at the victim, according to a probable cause affidavit.
According to witnesses, the victim put his hands up to show non-aggression while backing up from McLure, according to a probable cause affidavit.
McLure allegedly punched the man in the face and put him in a choke hold, according to the probable cause affidavit.
The victim said bystanders pulled McLure from him, the probable cause affidavit states.
According to a report and a witness, McLure was under the influence of alcohol.
Sarasota County Sheriff's Office conducted an investigation and found McLure as the primary aggressor, according to the DCSO.
The DCSO has since fired McLure after reviewing all of the facts.
“I am thankful for the professionalism of the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office and appreciate the SCSO arresting deputy for doing the right thing,” DeSoto Sheriff James Potter said.
In the report, a DCSO representative wrote that McLure’s years of service will “unfortunately, be overshadowed by this incident but his behavior is not acceptable or condoned.”
McLure was released from custody on $500 bond. His arraignment is June 29.
