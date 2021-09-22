Fatal crash 9/17

A Venice man allegedly ran a red light killing a Sarasota driver on Friday night.

SARASOTA — A Sarasota man died after a Venice man allegedly ran a red light on Friday night, according to authorities.

The first car, driven by a Venice man, was going north on U.S. 301/Washington Boulevard nearing Myrtle Street, when he ran a red light at around 10:40 p.m. Friday, stated a news release.

A Sarasota man in a second car was driving west on Myrtle Street approaching U.S. 301.

The first car collided with the left side of the second car.

The second car was redirected northwest, then traveled into the southbound lanes of U.S. 301 colliding with a bus shelter, and finally stopped in a ditch, stated a release.

The Sarasota man died while the Venice man had minor injuries, according to a report.

The crash was under investigation with charges pending.

