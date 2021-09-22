Cops: Driver dies after Venice man runs red light STAFF REPORT Sep 22, 2021 50 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email A Venice man allegedly ran a red light killing a Sarasota driver on Friday night. PHOTO PROVIDED Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SARASOTA — A Sarasota man died after a Venice man allegedly ran a red light on Friday night, according to authorities.The first car, driven by a Venice man, was going north on U.S. 301/Washington Boulevard nearing Myrtle Street, when he ran a red light at around 10:40 p.m. Friday, stated a news release.A Sarasota man in a second car was driving west on Myrtle Street approaching U.S. 301.The first car collided with the left side of the second car.The second car was redirected northwest, then traveled into the southbound lanes of U.S. 301 colliding with a bus shelter, and finally stopped in a ditch, stated a release.The Sarasota man died while the Venice man had minor injuries, according to a report.The crash was under investigation with charges pending. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Story on teen who died in Venice car crash is most-read Bizarre Venice flight has bigger story Drug seizure at Venice Airport leads to North Port man's arrest Venice resident to be featured in New York Times Square Woman arrested for four killed in July I-75 crash Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Story on teen who died in Venice car crash is most-read Bizarre Venice flight has bigger story Drug seizure at Venice Airport leads to North Port man's arrest Venice resident to be featured in New York Times Square Woman arrested for four killed in July I-75 crash Calendar
