VENICE - The driver of a pickup truck fled the scene of a fatal crash along Laurel Road, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
The crash happened at 9:12 p.m. Thursday along Laurel Road at Interstate 75, according to the news release.
Three vehicles were involved.
A pickup truck with an unknown driver was eastbound in the left land near the northbound I-75 ramp while a second pickup, driven by a Nokomis man, was northbound on the northbound exist ramp in the left turn lane near Laurel Road, the news release states.
A third vehicle, a sedan driven by a Miami man, was northbound in the left turn lane as well. The second vehicle was in the inside lane; third was in the outside lane.
"Vehicle 1 failed to stop for the red traffic signal and proceeded through the interchange as Vehicle 2 and Vehicle 3 were making a left turn onto westbound Laurel Road," the news release states.
The first pickup truck struck the second pickup, while the sedan struck the front of the first pickup truck.
The driver of the second pickup truck, a 52-year-old Nokomis man, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing his seat belt.
The driver of the sedan suffered serious injuries. He also was wearing his seat belt.
"The driver of Vehicle 1 fled the scene on-foot," the news release stated. "The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to contact the Florida Highway Patrol or Crimestoppers."
