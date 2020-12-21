SOUTH VENICE — Sarasota County Sheriff's deputies assisted a local resident Monday morning.
"Imagine coming across this bad boy on your morning jog," the sheriff's office said in a social media posting.
The resident was an approximately 6-foot alligator that became stuck in a storm drain along Cerromar Terrace in Plantation Golf & Country Club.
Deputies helped the alligator "free himself," it said in the media posting.
"Thanks to our Sector 4 deputies who lifted the concrete slab to help him break free before he returned safely to the lake he typically calls 'home,'" it said.
