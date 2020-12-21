Alligator in storm drain

Sarasota County Sheriff's Office deputies assisted an approximately 6-foot long alligator that was stuck in a storm drain on Monday morning in Plantation Golf & Country Club. 

SOUTH VENICE — Sarasota County Sheriff's deputies assisted a local resident Monday morning. 

"Imagine coming across this bad boy on your morning jog," the sheriff's office said in a social media posting.

The resident was an approximately 6-foot alligator that became stuck in a storm drain along Cerromar Terrace in Plantation Golf & Country Club. 

Deputies helped the alligator "free himself," it said in the media posting.

"Thanks to our Sector 4 deputies who lifted the concrete slab to help him break free before he returned safely to the lake he typically calls 'home,'" it said. 


