SARASOTA - A popular shopping center was the location of an apparent gun battle between people in two cars Saturday night, authorities said.
Several 911 calls were phoned into Sarasota County Sheriff's Office about 7:30 p.m. Saturday about an active shooter situation, according to a news release.
"According to witnesses, at least two vehicles were seen exchanging gunfire in front of several businesses in the University Town Center area," according to a news release. "The sheriff’s office has received no reports of any injuries and no reports of any property damage however, deputies remain on scene gathering information and witness statements."
Two sedans were involved and traveled north on Cattlemen Road toward University Parkway, the news release said.
The 200 block of Cattleman Road northbound are closed as of 9 p.m., officials said.
"The investigation is very active and ongoing," it said. "Please avoid the area and seek alternative routes."
Anyone with information about the shootings is urged to call 941-316-1201.
This story will be updated.
